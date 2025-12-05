Liver King Has Charges Dropped, Immediately Goes Back To Wanting To Fight Joe Rogan

The sage of Brian Liver King Johnson continues. The influencer got out of legal hot water over his feud with Joe Rogan. Now, he is back at it again, once more trying to challenge the podcaster to a fight.

Authorities dropped charges against The Liver King for allegedly making terror threats against Rogan. But that legal victory appears to have just incensed the influencer to continue his one sided feud against Rogan.

He’s challenged Rogan once again to a one on one fight. Johnson really wants this duke out to happen apparently. Back in June, authorities arrested The Liver King after he travled to Rogan’s hometown. At the time, Johnson posted a series of videos online challenging Rogan to fight. He also appeared to be holding firearms in the videos. This online challenge earned the influencer charges.

Liver King Calls Out Joe Rogan

Authorities charged him with a misdemeanor terrorist threat charge and arrested him. He got out on a $20,000 bond in exchange for wearing an ankle monitor. However, according to the New York Post, authorities have dropped those charges.

The Liver King completed several counselling classes to have the charges dropped. But that didn’t stop him from going right back to calling out Rogan on social media. In a video aimed at Rogan, Johnson clarified that he wasn’t threatening him.

“They weren’t threats. A challenge. A fight. Come on, drama king,” Johnson said. “That’s what’s happening. Still challenging Joe Rogan to a fight. You can’t run forever; you’re eventually going to have to say something.”

Intitially back in June, The Liver King posted a series of videos calling for a fight with Rogan.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you,” he said at the time. “I have no training in jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.”

Where’s the beef? Or should I say liver? That’s still unknown. No one is really sure the exact reason Johnson wants to fight Rogan so bad. However, it may be due to the fact that Rogan discussed the influencer on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” in relation to performance enhancing drugs.

In 2022, Johnson admitted to enhancing his body with steroids. Prior to this, he built an online following by claiming a diet of raw meat and liver would produce results.