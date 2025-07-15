Singer Suffered Liver Laceration in ‘Bad Accident’

“Grave Robber” singer Emerson Day recently revealed she suffered a liver laceration that she was told she “would not live through.”

“Recently, I was in a really bad accident, and I lacerated my liver,” the Christian artist told CBN News.“And they told me that I probably would not live through that — and, miraculously, I did.”

During a follow-up appointment for her injury, doctors observed something that left them perplexed.

“They said, ‘Hey, like how many blood transfusions did you have?’” Day recalled. “And I said, ‘None.’ And the guy that was looking at my paperwork, he said, ‘Well, your numbers show that you had one.’”

However, Day believes it wasn’t any blood transfusion or medical intervention that influenced her lab results. She claims it was the work of God.

“I said, ‘Well, the Heavenly Father gave me one, but I did not have one while I was in this hospital,’” she told CBN News. “So, I really feel like God spared my life that day. And I do feel like a walking, living, breathing miracle.”

“[That was] just over a year ago, now, completely healthy, completely OK, completely healthy,” she added. “Yes, and I should not be. That’s the miracle part, I should not be, but I am.”

2024 Was a “Year of Healing” for Day Following Brutal Liver Injury

According to CBN News, Day revealed in a Facebook Reel in January that she began 2024 recovering from a hunting accident. She fell 12 feet, dislocated her shoulder, and lacerated her liver.

The singer described her journey as a “long road to recovery.”

“Despite 2024 being one of the hardest years I’ve faced, God was faithful and 2024 will go down as the year of healing,” Day wrote.

Indeed, Day’s belief in miracles is further showcased in her latest Instagram post, which features a clip from her video of “God Ain’t Finished Yet.”

“I woke up and I’m breathing again, so God ain’t finished yet,” she sings in the clip.