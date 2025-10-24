‘Live’ Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Bicker on Air Over Getting ‘Airport Divorce’

There was turbulence during filming when Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a little spat about airport habits live on their show. The bickering lasted for several minutes until they decided to move on.

Videos by Suggest

On the October 22 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the wedded hosts got into some unresolved irritations about their airport experiences. Kelly Ripa brought up a travelling plan that would see them split up until their arrived at their destination. And Mark Consuelos didn’t her implications.

“I want to run this by you — I think we could do well with this, an airport divorce,” Kelly Ripa suggested. “You and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles.”

Mark Consuelos was immediately taken aback. “What do you mean?” he asked. “Like, I walk fast in the airport?”

“No, I just feel like you need to get there between four and 16 hours before a flight takes off,” Ripa explained. Although Consuelos disagreed, precisely explaining that he likes to arrive 2 hours early to an international flight and 90 minutes early to an internal one.

That’s when the disagreement turned into a bicker.

Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Gets Irritable When Flying

“But then you get irritated when people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love you on the show!’ You’re like, ‘Everybody’s noticing us here,'” Ripa said.

“I don’t say that. I don’t get irritated,” Consuelos countered. “Don’t put that out there. I’m very nice to people. That is not, that’s not cool.”

Ripa elaborated that he doesn’t get irritated with other people, just with her. “No, I don’t get irritated with you,” Consuelos continued. “I’m irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus.”

To pursue her point, she explained the time she stuck with him through the regular security line when his TSA Pre-Check lapsed despite her having a valid one.

“So what I did was I stood in line with him, but the line was too slow, and he got irritated with me,” she said. “And I said, ‘No no no, this isn’t the part where you’re irritated with me ’cause your line is too long. This is the part where you say, ‘Thank you, honey. I’m sorry I’m making you wait in this line with me.”

They continued to counter each other until Consuelos shared his incredulity with his wife’s stance on the matter. “You know, it’s funny. You go through life, 30 years, you know somebody, right? And then they tell a story, it’s like, ‘Who are you?'” he said. “Because I was there, and obviously she was there, but the perspective is so different. And that’s the beauty.”

Finally, Ripa ultimately shared that she didn’t feel appreciated for her sacrifice. “Now I’m with Mark, so my shoes are coming off, and everything has to be taken out of my bag. Everything. I am being violated in this line, and Mark is still irritated with me.”