lindsie-chrisley-seemingly-reacts-to-her-father-and-stepmother-being-pardoned-by-president-trump

Just after it was announced that President Trump was planning to pardon her father, Todd, and her stepmother, Julie, Lindsie Chrisley seemingly responded to the news on Instagram.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Lindsie posted, “With God, all things are possible.”

Photo by Lindsie Chrisley/Instagram

President Trump revealed that he was planning to pardon the Chrisley Knows Best stars two years after they began their prison sentence.

The couple was sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Julie was serving her time in Lexington, Kentucky, before she was transferred to Florida’s Federal Correctional Institution, Marianna. Todd was at Pensacola, Florida.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing,” President Trump told Todd and Julie’s children, Savannah and Chase, during a phone call. “Because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that Ok? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow.”

The conversation was posted on social media by Trump’s “pardon czar,” Margo Martin.

Lindsie has previously hinted there’s a rift with Todd and Chrisley. During a March 2025 episode of her Southern Tea podcast, she mentioned the last time she visited her father in prison.

“The last time I visited my dad probably was… was it the beginning of last year?” She said. “I can’t even remember. [Nanny Faye and I] used to go together when they first went [to prison]. It was just like, [a] more comfortable situation for both of us to go when [we] stay in a hotel together.”

Lindsie then disclosed, “I have never been to Lexington to visit Julie. I have not seen my dad in quite some time, and I have had no contact. And that’’s all I’m going to say for that.”

Lindsie Chrisley’s Sister Savannah Previously Accused Her Of Helping Prosecutors Put Todd and Julie in Prison

In early 2024, a feud broke out in the Chrisley family after Lindsie’s sister, Savannah, accused her of helping to put Todd and Julie in prison.

While appearing on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast, Savannah unleashed about Lindsie’s alleged involvement in their parents’ legal troubles.

“There has been a lot of public lashing out at each other,” Savannah stated. “I find it funny because her so-called lawyer wants to say that I’m using her as a ‘punching bag ‘ for my emotions, which is not true at all.”

Savannah pointed out that she was going “off of facts.” She then said the FBI had interviewed Lindsie for two years. “So, I’m going off the facts of it, and I wholeheartedly believe she was a huge player in this whole fiasco.”

“And, it just is what it is. At this point, I believe that family is not blood,” Savannah continued. “Family can be some of your closest friends. Blood does not mean you are family to someone.”

Lindsie responded to Savannah’s comments on her Southern Tea podcast.

“My sister has never privately reached out to me to discuss her apparent issues with me,” she revealed. “And has publicly said several times that we have no relationship at all… It’s nothing.”

“So, why she has chosen to have a public conversation regarding me at every opportunity she is given, I will truly never understand that,” Lindsie added. “But I hope it gives her whatever she is seeking from doing so.”