Legendary Singer Christian Dead at 82

Beloved singer Gaetano Cristiano Vincenzo Rossi, known internaionally as Christian, has died.

The veteran singer passed away in Milan, Italy, on September 26 while hospitalized at the Polyclinic due to a cerebral hemorrhage, according to Italian outlet Sky TG24.

The singer was 82.

Christian’s voice was among the most famous in 1980s Italian music, earning the singer the nickname “the Italian Julio Iglesias.” He is remembered for popular songs such as “Cara” and “Daniela.”

E Morto Christian!

Al secolo Gaetano Cristiano Vincenzo Rossi, è morto al Policlinico di Milano per via di una emorragia celebrale. Aveva Ottantadue anni.

Christian was born in Palermo on September 8, 1943. He began singing with his sister at a young age, starting in Sicilian clubs before moving to Milan with his family, according to Ele Spectador.

In Milan, he participated in singing competitions where he met television writer and lyricist Leo Chiosso, who helped him get his first recording contract.

However, he reached the peak of his popularity in the eighties with a repertoire full of feeling that made him an idol in Italy and other countries in Europe and Latin America.

Christian’s rich, melodic voice earned him recognition on major stages and in song festivals, establishing him as a standout performer in the Italian melodic genre. Hits like “Cara” and “Daniela” became iconic, shaping the soundtrack for countless love stories of a generation.

Beloved Singer Christian’s Troubled Marriage Led to a Classic Song and Tour

In 1986, Christian married showgirl Dora Moroni, whose career was cut short by a serious car accident. The following year, their son, Alfredo, was born. Although the couple separated in 1997, they later reconnected and began working together again.

In 2015, Christian released his album The Best Of and toured with his ex-wife. Two years later, they recorded “Paradiso e Inferno,” a song about their troubled love story.

Christian released over a dozen albums and sold millions worldwide, becoming one of the most popular Italian singers of his era.

In recent years, Christian performed less often, but he remained an icon of romantic music. His songs still play on classic music stations and are fondly remembered by fans of Italian music’s golden age.