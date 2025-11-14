Legendary Rock Singer Announces Retirement: ‘Time For Me To Call It A Day’

A beloved rock singer has announced his retirement, declaring he’s “hanging up his platform shoes and skin-tight jeans” after five decades.

Videos by Suggest

David Coverdale, Whitesnake’s legendary frontman and former Deep Purple singer, announced his retirement to fans via video message on Thursday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you,” the 74-year-old said before unveiling a remake of his 2011 song “Fare Thee Well.”

“The last few years have been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skin-tight jeans. And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day,” the “Here I Go Again” hitmaker continued.

Coverdale thanked his loved ones and fans for supporting him as the frontman of Whitesnake and Deep Purple — but admitted it’s time to trade the stage lights for a little peace and quiet (and maybe a glass of wine or two).

“I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey,” the rock singer added. “All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing.”

As he raised a glass, Coverdale delivered his parting message: “Fare thee well,” a nod to the band’s 2011 song of the same name.

The Beloved Rock Singer Last Performed Live in 2022

Coverdale is best known as the frontman of Whitesnake, a hard-rock band he formed in London in 1978. The band became hugely successful in the ’80s with hits like “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love,” and “Fool for Your Loving.” Whitesnake has sold millions of albums throughout their career, with their 1987 self-titled album certified 8-times platinum.

David Coverdale in 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Before founding Whitesnake, David Coverdale served as Deep Purple’s lead singer from 1973 to 1976, succeeding Ian Gillan and contributing to three albums. In 2016, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple.

He also collaborated with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page on the 1993 album Coverdale–Page. It was certified platinum in the United States, selling 1 million units, according to Consequence of Sound.

Coverdale has faced several health issues recently. A persistent upper respiratory infection forced Whitesnake to cancel a North American tour with Scorpions. In 2023, he also suffered a fall, tearing both rotator cuffs.

Whitesnake’s farewell tour concluded with their final show on June 23, 2022, at Hellfest in France.