legendary-rapper-receives-heart-transplant

A beloved ’90s rapper who also starred in hit films during the same era has revealed he underwent a heart transplant.

Christopher Reid, famous for his iconic high-top fade and his role in the duo Kid ’N Play alongside Christopher Martin, is on the mend after undergoing a heart transplant. Best known for starring in the House Party films that helped kick off Martin Lawrence’s career, Reid is now starring in a real-life comeback story.

DJ Wiz (aka Mark Eastmond), Kid (aka Christopher Reid), Play (aka Christopher Martin) and Dana Dane(aka Dana McLeese) in 1990. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

The 61-year-old rapper told Good Morning America this week that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in July 2023. He had initially dismissed his symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath.

“I started to feel a little bit more fatigued than before,” Reid explained. “And then when you feel that shortness of breath, sleeping a lot more than normal. And I think sometimes you kind of just chalk it up to, ‘I’m getting older, the road is harsh.’”

Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid attends the ‘Clika’ premiere on Jan. 20 in Hollywood. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

When medication failed, and tests showed organ damage, doctors quickly placed him on the transplant list, informing the rapper that a transplant was his only option. Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Laura Dichiacchio told GMA that Reid was placed on the list because it was “a kind of life or death situation.”

Christopher Reid Intends to ‘Really Live Life to the Fullest’ Following Heart Transplant

Nine days later, a compatible donor heart became available, and Reid had the surgery. He is now in recovery and expressed his gratitude for the second chance at life. “I intend to respect it and really live life to the fullest,” Reid shared.

Rappers Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of hip-hop duo ‘Kid ‘N Play’ performing in 2024. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Calling the experience life-changing, Reid said the transplant gave him a renewed perspective. Speaking to GMA, he urged people, especially in higher-risk communities of color, to get checked and take symptoms seriously. He also plans to focus on his health while pursuing new projects.

“This thing is … a beautiful life,” Reid said. “It’s great. And, you know, I wanna be around for it.”