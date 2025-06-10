Legendary Race Car Driver Scott Bloomquist’s Plane Crash Death Ruled as Suicide

The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that beloved dirt track racer Scott Bloomquist’s death was a suicide.

Bloomquist died in a plane crash near his home in Mooresburg, Tennessee, on August 16, 2024, at the age of 60, per the New York Post. He took his 1938 vintage plane for a flight from a private airstrip near his property, but ended up crashing into a barn close to his family’s land.

“The pilot’s intentional flight into a building as an act of suicide,” the National Transportation Safety Board wrote in their final report.

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared a statement from Bloomquist’s family following the results of the investigation.

“At this time, the family of Scott Bloomquist is not making any public statements regarding the plane crash or the recent NTSB findings,” his family said in the statement. “They are focused on supporting one another and respectfully request privacy as they navigate this difficult period. We appreciate your understanding and ask that the media refrain from further inquiries at this time.”

Scott Bloomquist Had Several Health Setbacks Leading Up to His Plane Crash

Bloomquist was a legend in the racing world. Inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002, he is considered one of the greatest racers in history.

Over his career, he achieved more than 600 victories, nine national championships, and eight Late Model Dream wins. He also held four World 100 titles, along with numerous other major event wins. He also holds the record for the most wins in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, with over 90.

Meanwhile, Bloomquist faced several health challenges in recent years, according to The Post. In 2019, he sustained leg and hip injuries in a motorcycle crash. Four years later, just a year before his passing, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before undergoing back surgery. He was also hospitalized after an unnoticed horsefly bite, not long before the plane crash.

Upon news of the investigation’s results, fans took to social media to pay a final tribute to Bloomquist.

“RIP Bloomer, you will never be forgotten and will always be beloved by the racing community,” one fan wrote on X. “Heard this the day he died. Breaks my heart all over again to really know it’s what happened. Godspeed,” another fan wrote.

