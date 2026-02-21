Legendary Musician Dies at 75: RIP to Willie Colón

Prolific musician Willie Colón, an iconic figure in salsa and the Nuyorican salsa movement, has died.

Videos by Suggest

His family announced the 75-year-old’s death in a message on his social media accounts.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He departed peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family,” the Feb. 21 statement reads.

“Although we mourn his absence, we also rejoice in the eternal gift of his music and the cherished memories it created, which will live on forever,” Colón’s family added.

“Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief,” the statement concluded.

No cause of death was mentioned. However, this announcement follows unconfirmed reports from earlier this week that Colón had been hospitalized for respiratory issues.

Pietro Carlos, Colón’s manager, also paid tribute to the musician.

“Today, we’ve lost an architect of the New York sound, a trombonist who made metal his banner and wrote eternal chapters in our musical history,” Carlos said, per TMZ.

Willie Colón performing at the Copacabana club on May 1st 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

“Willie didn’t just change salsa; he expanded it, politicized it, clothed it in urban chronicles, and took it to stages where it hadn’t been heard before. His trombone was the voice of the people, an echo of the Caribbean in New York, a bridge between cultures,” Carlos added.

Willie Colón Recorded His First Album at 16

Born William Anthony Colón Román in the South Bronx, Colón embraced his Puerto Rican heritage throughout his life. He learned Spanish from his grandmother and, at 16, recorded his first album, El Malo, with salsa singer Héctor Lavoe in 1967. The duo signed with Fania Records, the legendary label synonymous with the birth of salsa.

In 1976, Colón took a career risk by producing the ballet “El baquiné de los angelitos negros.” The piece showcased his skills with the flute, trumpet, and bugle. He later parted ways with Lavoe and launched a solo career, releasing The Good, Bad and The Ugly in 1976 and Solo in 1988.

Throughout his decades-long career, Colón collaborated with many future salsa greats, including Celia Cruz, Ismael Miranda, and the Fania All-Stars. He also constantly reinvented his music, which remained relevant to fans old and new. The singer’s discography features over 40 albums, earning him nine Gold and five Platinum Records.

He is survived by his wife, Julia Colón Craig, and their four sons: Willie Jr., Diego, Miguel, and Antonio.