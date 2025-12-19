Legendary Comedy Star Died as 100th Birthday Neared: RIP to Stanley Baxter

Veteran actor and comedian Stanley Baxter has taken his final bow, passing away just shy of his 100th birthday.

Born in Glasgow in 1926, he became one of British television’s biggest stars for decades. The comedian appeared in several hit series from the 1960s to the 1980s and was also known for his acting roles and regular appearances in pantomime.

According to his friend and biographer Brian Beacom, Baxter died on December 11 at Denville Hall, a care home for entertainment professionals in north London. He had been living there since late 2023, per the BBC.

Baxter was a comedic chameleon, daring enough to impersonate anyone—from the Pope to the Queen.

He made a name for himself by poking fun at his hometown with hilarious routines in Glaswegian slang. Known for his TV shows and elaborate drag performances, he became one of the most celebrated—and sometimes controversial—comedians of his time.

Baxter started as a child actor on the Scottish edition of the BBC’s Children’s Hour. During his national service, he performed with the Combined Services Entertainment Unit. Afterward, he returned to Glasgow before moving to London, where his TV career began.

In 1952, he made his debut in the BBC’s Shop Window, followed by numerous guest appearances on variety shows.

Stanley Baxter Becomes a Household Name

Baxter’s television breakthrough came in 1959 with the satirical BBC show On The Bright Side. His success grew with The Stanley Baxter Show, which aired from 1963 to 1971 and made him a household name. He also starred in several elaborate TV specials, including Stanley Baxter’s Christmas Box.

However, the high costs of elaborate sets, effects, and extras led the BBC and London Weekend Television to cut ties early.

Stanley Baxter as a Pantomime Dame, circa 1983. (Photo by Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Beyond comedy, drag, and impressions, Baxter also showed his versatility in other roles. In 1969, he appeared in Joe Orton’s controversial West End farce, What the Butler Saw, alongside Sir Ralph Richardson. He also guest-starred in an episode of The Goodies and later took the lead role in the children’s show Mr Majeika, playing a magic teacher expelled from the wizarding land of Walpurgis.

After retiring from Scottish pantomime in 1991, Stanley Baxter stepped back from the spotlight but made occasional appearances. He starred in Stanley Baxter and Friends (2004), voiced roles in Arabian Knight and Meeow, and recorded The Stanley Baxter Playhouse for Radio 4. Channel 4 also aired two specials featuring his work.

According to IMDb, Baxter also appeared in several films, including Very Important Person (1961), where he portrayed a patriotic Scot. His other notable credits include Geordie (1955), The Fast Lady (1962), and And Father Came Too! (1963).

Over his career, he received numerous awards, including a lifetime achievement honor at the British Comedy Awards, and was featured in two television tribute programs.

In December 2020, Bafta Scotland honored Baxter with their Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award during a digital ceremony.

He was married to Moira for 46 years until her death in 1997.