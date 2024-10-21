Legendary CBS Anchor Mel Showers Dead at 78

Mel Showers, a pioneering figure in broadcast journalism and a staple on Alabama’s Gulf Coast television for 50 years, has died at 78.

Showers’ family announced his death, requesting “privacy and prayers” and stating that funeral arrangements would be shared at a later time, per WKRG.

Showers’ broadcasting career began in 1969 when he joined CBS’ WKRG-TV as a part-time booth announcer. This humble beginning launched a remarkable career that would span nearly five decades and break significant racial barriers in the broadcasting industry along the Gulf Coast.

By 1974, he had ascended to the role of reporter for Newscenter 5, where he covered a diverse array of impactful stories, per WKRG. His reporting included in-depth investigations into racial disparities within Mobile’s police and fire departments, coverage of Hurricane Frederic in 1979, and the heartbreaking lynching of Michael Donald by the Ku Klux Klan in Mobile in 1981.

Showers’ career thrived as he became co-anchor of Morning Newscenter 5 in 1981. By 1990, he had also risen to anchor the station’s flagship evening broadcasts at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. For years, he shared the anchor desk with Rose Ann Haven, who referred to him as “a Gulf Coast treasure.”

Mel Showers’ Retirement in 2019 Marked an End of an Era

Meanwhile, the broadcasting industry recognized Showers’ important contributions with many awards. In 2016, he was inducted into the Alabama Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. In 2019, Showers was honored with the prestigious Journalist of Distinction Award from the National Association of Black Journalists.

Showers’ retirement in 2019 marked the end of an era at WKRG-TV. His final newscasts celebrated his illustrious career, highlighted by the presence of his son and grandsons, who traveled from Dallas, Texas, to share in this momentous occasion.

Of course, as news of Mel Showers’ passing spread, generations of viewers took to social media to pay tribute to the broadcasting titan.

“Most of y’all don’t know who Mel Showers is, but dude is an absolute legend in local news here in Mobile. Broke racial barriers, great at his job, just a real great example of a human in general. He passed away today. Godspeed and thanks for everything Mel. Absolute Legend,” one admirer wrote on X.

“So sad! He was always a part of my childhood. The best news anchor ever and so respected,” a second viewer added.

“This is such sad news. He was part of my entire life, and I loved him so much. I cried the night he retired, and I’ll cry again tonight,” a third longtime viewer wrote.