legendary-basketball-coach-lou-carnesecca-dead-at-99

Lou Carnesecca, the legendary basketball coach at St. John’s University, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30. He was 99 years old.

Videos by Suggest

St. John’s University confirmed the news, stating that Carnesecca passed away surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary, daughter Enes (Jerry), granddaughter Ieva (fiancé Frank), niece Susan Chiesa, and nephew John Chiesa (Nancy).

During his 24-season at St. John’s, Lou Carnesecca had 526 wins and 200 losses, making him one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history. He was a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 1992, the same year he retired from coaching.

“‘Looie’” led St. John’s to 24 winning campaigns in 24 seasons at the helm from 1965-70 and 1973-92,” St. John’s University stated. “His teams advanced to the postseason each year, appearing in the NCAA Tournament 18 times while registering six National Invitation Tournament (NIT) appearances.”

The university pointed out, “Those postseason berths were highlighted by an appearance in the 1985 Final Four and the program’s fifth NIT title in 1989. His teams also recorded an additional pair of Elite Eight appearances in 1979 and 1991.”

His teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for 161 weeks during his career. This includes more than 70 as one of the top 10 teams in the nation.

Along with being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Lou Carnesecca received other recognitions during his coaching career. He was named the National Coach of the Year twice and BIG EAST Coach of the Year three times. He was also Metropolitan Coach of the Year six times during his storied career.

Lou Carnesecca’s Basketball Career Through the Years

Lou Carnesecca graduated from St. Ann’s Academy in Manhattan (now Archbishop Molloy). He then joined the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. After returning home, he enrolled at St. John’s University. He played on the basketball team that advanced to the 1949 College World Series.

Before heading to St. John’s University for 24 seasons, Carnesecca was a coach at St. Ann’s Academy. He built the program from the ground up, earning two CHSAA titles.

He went on to be a staff member of his mentor, Joe Lapchick, at St. John’s. After eight seasons, he took over the team when Lapchick retired in 1968. He was named the 12th head coach of the St. John’s University men’s basketball team.

However, in 1970, Lou Carnesecca left St. John’s to coach the New York Nets. he reached the finals in the American Basketball Association’s league championship in 1972.

He returned to St. John’s in 1973, staying until his retirement in 1992.