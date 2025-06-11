legendary-actress-denies-engagement-rumors

A veteran actress just had to set the record straight, shutting down social media rumors of a romance and engagement to her costar.

Videos by Suggest

Filipino actress, model, and film producer Lorna Tolentino has denied rumors of an engagement with fellow actor Lito Lapid. She clarified that the romantic clips of them circulating on social media are actually from a music video, according to Inquirer.net.

The actress, also known as L.T., discussed this in a conversation with writer Dindo Balares, who shared it on his Facebook page late last month. Balares contacted Tolentino, his “ninang” (godmother), after receiving a video that seemed to show the actress and Lapid getting engaged.

The clip’s thumbnail showed Tolentino sitting on Lapid’s lap as he held a box containing a diamond ring.

“That is a video from Star Music, produced by Jamie Rivera. The singer is Fana, and the song title is ‘Love Story Ko.’ It’s on YouTube,” Tolentinoc explained to Balares per Inquirer.net.

Indeed, the music video Tolentino mentioned was released on YouTube in February 2024.

The Actress Has Been Romanticly Linked to Her Co-Star Since Last Year

Tolentino and Lapid, who recently co-starred in the ABS-CBN TV series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, have been rumored to be romantically involved since 2024. However, Lapid, who is married to his non-showbiz wife, denied these rumors last December.

Still, the duo is clearly close. The actor-turned-politician made an appearance at the wedding of Tolentino’s son, Renz Fernandez, in June 2024.

Tolentino was married to the late actor Rudy Fernandez, who passed away in 2008 from periampullary cancer. They have two sons together, Renz and Rap.

Known as the “Prime Star,” Tolentino is celebrated for her dramatic roles in film and TV, becoming the fourth actress to achieve Grandslam status for her 1992 film Narito ang Puso Ko.

With a career of over 50 years and 100 films, she is celebrated as one of Philippine cinema’s greatest actresses. She has earned numerous accolades, including seven FAMAS Awards and two Asian Television Awards.