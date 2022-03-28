If You’re Concerned About Inflammation, Here’s The Best Types Of Alcohol To Imbibe

One cannot deny that heavy drinking has detrimental effects on one’s health. Increased blood pressure and potentially dangerous interactions with a variety of medications are just a few consequences of excessive alcohol consumption. For many people, however, what’s most concerning is the apparent link between drinking and inflammation in the body.

Inflammation is often the driving force behind many diseases. And chronic inflammation is linked to lifestyle factors such as drinking alcohol in excess.

Nevertheless, medical experts declare that not all alcohol is created equal. Due to the high concentration of polyphenols, such as resveratrol, some wines have been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

While moderation is always important, if you’re looking for the least inflammatory alcohols to enjoy, these libations top the list.

1. Red Wine

(Ievgenii Meyer/Shutterstock.com)

Despite your concerns about inflammation, red wine could actually lower your risk. Researchers found that red wine contains a substance called resveratrol, which can reduce inflammation and blood clotting risk. Nevertheless, more studies are needed. Furthermore, drinking red wine for heart benefits isn’t recommended especially if you or your family members have a history of cardiovascular disease.

2. Champagne

(Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com)

Red wine isn’t the only wine in town that offers anti-inflammatory benefits. While champagne may not be your usual nightcap, it has surprising probiotic properties. In fact, a glass of bubbly promotes a healthy balance of bacteria in your gut microbiome.

3. Tequilla

(Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock.com)

Those who love a good margarita should opt for high-quality tequila. Any tequila made with 100% agave is what you’re looking for. Other bottom shelf brands add in grains to cut costs. Many pre-made tequila mixes are high in processed ingredients and should be avoided if possible. Instead, opt for mixers such as fresh lime juice and simple syrup.

4. Hard Cider

(Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com)

A good, dry hard cider is also an excellent choice. While browsing the liquor store shelves, ensure you’re picking a brand that doesn’t contain any gluten-based ingredients or too many added sugars.

5. Gin

(Roman Debree/Shutterstock.com)

Gin is made from a wide range of healthy ingredients that contain antibacterial properties. While gin is made from grains containing gluten, most, if not all of the gluten is broken down or removed through the distillation process. Those with gluten sensitivity may still want to consider gins created with potato instead of grains.

6. Vodka

(Miguel Tamayo Fotografia/Shutterstock.com)

Vodka is another excellent grain-free, potato-based distilled spirit. A clean and simple straight vodka without a bunch of added flavors or sugars is what you’ll want to grab from the shelf.

7. Whiskey

(Prilutskiy/Shutterstock.com)

While most whiskey is made with grains such as wheat and barley, there are varieties that are derived from corn or a higher percentage of it. Again, look to avoid options that are full of extra sugar or added flavors.

