Lawsuit Launched Against Restaurant After Hallmark Star Dies

A new lawsuit claims that Hallmark star Mike Heslin died after restaurant staff allegedly blocked people from performing CPR on him amid his medical emergency. According to Page Six, Heslin’s husband, Scotty Dynamo, claimed in the suit that this incident happened during Heslin’s birthday trip in Las Vegas.

Restaurant Staffers Allegedly “Forcefully Interfered” In Medical Emergency, Leading To Hallmark Star’s Death

Staff members at Javier’s at the Aria Hotel allegedly allowed an “avoidable tragedy” to happen. Dynamo claimed in the suit filed on September 18 and obtained by the Daily Mail that the restaurant committed multiple “failures” to provide emergency care.

The 35-year-old Lioness actor reportedly “exhibited obvious signs of a medical emergency.” Despite that, restaurant staffers allegedly failed to help and even “forcefully interfered” with a bystander who attempted to perform CPR.

Heslin’s friends made claims in the suit that staff failed to retrieve an automated external defibrillator (AED) despite having one on the property. During the actor’s medical emergency, the staff allegedly “forcefully removed” them from the resort.

Not only that, but the friends claimed they were “threatened with arrest” for trying to help Heslin. When these friends attempted to videotape the incident on their phones, staff allegedly “demanded” they delete the footage.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges five counts of wrongful death according to the Las Vegas Review Journal: Loss of consortium, negligence, negligent hiring, retention, training and supervision, and gross negligence. This is according

The victim’s husband is seeking damages in excess of $30,000, funeral expenses, and punitive damages. He alleges his spouse’s death was “a direct and proximate result of defendants’ acts and omissions.”

Despite the damning evidence, MGM Resorts International denied these accusations. “These claims are not aligned with the facts,” it said in a statement. “We will respond through the legal process.”

“Healthy” Actor Died Unexpectantly At Las Vegas Restaurant

Dynamo revealed the tragic news of his husband’s death on July 5, 2024, in an Instagram post. “On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate @mikeheslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital,” he wrote.

He described his late husband as someone who was “young” and in “perfect health,” while doctors at the time had no explanation of what happened. “Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel,” he continued.

“He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice.”

Dynamo revealed throughout the heartbreaking statement that he and his spouse were “in the early stages of starting a family.” The duo was already sharing their favorite baby names.