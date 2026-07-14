Laura Dern Reacts to ‘Jurassic Park’ Co-Star Sam Neill’s Death

Following news of her Jurassic Park co-star Sam Neill’s sudden passing at age 79, Laura Dern spoke out.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to , Dern mourned Neill’s death.

“Sam was my beloved lifetime friend,” she shared. “He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, and love always with the driest of wit.”

The actress further shared, “He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

She posted the same statement on her Instagram account, alongside photos of her and Neill throughout the years.

Dern starred alongside Neill as Ellie Sattler, his character Dr. Alan Grant’s love interest, in the 1993 action-packed sci-fi film. They both reprised their roles in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.

Neill’s family announced on Monday that he had unexpectedly passed away in Sydney, Australia. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

The late actor’s family also stated, “They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Other ‘Jurassic Park’ Stars Pay Tribute to Sam Neill

Along with Dern, other Jurassic Park cast members publicly paid tribute to Neill.

Jeff Goldblum, who played Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park II, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic Park Dominion, posted various still photos from the original film featuring him, Dern, and Neill, in his latest Instagram post.

“The next great adventure begins,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Love, always and forever.”

Goldblum also included dinosaur and heart emojis.

Ariana Richards, who starred in the original Jurassic Park as Lex Murphy, also posted about Neill.

“Sam – you were more than just a lovely actor to work with,” she wrote. “Refined, thoughtful, a skill second to none – you were a mentor, protector, and above all, friend. Thank you for making our scenes together feel so real. I will be forever grateful to have been on this journey with you.”



