’80s Pop Star Dead After Collapse: Calvin Hayes Was 63

Calvin Hayes, an ’80s pop star best known for co-founding the group Johnny Hates Jazz, suddenly passed away after collapsing at his home. He was 63.

Videos by Suggest

According to Metro, Hayes was discovered dead at his home in Washington. His wife, Kathy, confirmed the news.

Hayes founded Johnny Hates Jazz alongside singer Clark Datchler and bassist Mike Nocito. He played various roles in the group, such as keyboards, drums, bass, and backing vocals.

Johnny Hates Jazz found success with the hit 1987 single Shattered Dreams. The group’s debut album, Turn Back the Clock, topped the UK charts following its 1988 debut.

The group also made eight appearances on Top of the Pops between 1987 and 1988.

Following Datchler’s departure, Hayes and Nocito continued the group, bringing in Phil Thomalley as the new vocalist.

While the band was in its regrouping phase, Hayes was in a terrifying car accident, which left him in a body cast for nearly a year.

Unfortunately, due to the accident and the second album failures, the band split up in 1992. More than a decade later, Hayes, Datchler, and Nocito reunited and performed at various international festivals.

Hayes left the group before Datchler and Nocito started recording a new album.

The musician is survived by his wife, Kathy.

Johnny Hates Jazz Bandmates Honor Hayes

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the band paid tribute to Hayes.

“As many of you now know, our old friend and former bandmate Calvin died on Thursday. We are utterly shocked and deeply saddened,” the group wrote in an Instagram post.

The bandmates then wrote, “Upon hearing the news, we decided to talk privately with other people who knew him well before posting anything publicly, which is why you are hearing from us now. This gave us a way to share our memories, express our emotions, and begin to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

Datchler and Nocito further described themselves and Hayes as “brothers in arms for an extraordinary moment in time.”

“40 years on, and regardless of the fact that Calvin was no longer in the band, we know he remained incredibly proud of the fact that our songs and recordings,” they shared. “Especially from the Turn Back The Clock album, continue to resonate with so many people.”

The bandmates went on to add, “It is in the brightness of that moment, and with the memory of the great comaraderie we once shared, that we will remember Calvin.”