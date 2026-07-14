NBC Actress Leaves Hollywood Behind

Ready for her next adventure, NBC actress Sara Garcia announced she has left officially left Hollywood.

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Garcia, who previously starred in NBC’s short-lived series The Hunting Party, took to Instagram earlier this week to announce her and her husband Chris Crawford’s departure from Los Angeles.

“LA has been a special place for us,” she shared. “We’ve lived, we’ve laughed, and we’ve fallen in love here. Will miss your palms, the beach and most importantly the people we’ve met.”

The actress further stated, “But the beautiful thing about community is that it can be wide spread and far reaching. Grateful for everything this city taught me and to those who made it feel like home. But start spreading the news cause we’re about to start a new chapter.”

Garcia didn’t reveal where she and Crawford were heading.

In addition to The Hunting Party, Garcia appeared in The Flash, Ride, and The Good Doctor. The actress appeared in 18 of the 23 episodes of The Hunting Party between January 2025 and May 2026. The show ended in a cliffhanger, leaving fans pleading with Netflix to save it.

She currently stars in Netflix’s animated series, Unicorn Academy.

Garcia Previously Opened Up About What Drew Her to ‘The Hunting Party’

In a 2025 interview, Garcia spoke about what drew her to The Hunting Party.

“It was right off the heels of the SAG and WGA strikes, and it was a really exciting project that just came in,” she explained. “And to me, it showed that we were we were coming back to work and the energy was sort of palpable.”

Garcia pointed out that she auditioned for the show without reading the pilot and was quickly attracted to her character, Jennifer Garcia.

“My brother was in the Canadian Armed Forces, and I had always wanted to play a role where I was maybe in the military,” she further noted. “Just as a nod to him, and to have that connection between us. He got to be the real-life version, and I got to be the TV version.”

Garcia also said she was given the script for the pilot episode, which blew her mind.

“I was shocked. I’m… I’m usually kind of timid and scared about horror and serial killer content, but that sort of drove me to want to dive in more,” she then added. “I had never done a character or a project like this, and so I was like, let’s go.”