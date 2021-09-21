Latest Update On Wendy Williams’ Health Brings More Questions

Wendy Williams’ brother has shared an update on how the talk show host is doing after she was voluntarily admitted to the hospital for a psychological evaluation. The Wendy Williams Show star was also diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 right before Season 13 of her show was expected to premiere, causing a delay in production. Now we know a little more about how Wendy is doing thanks to her brother, Tommy Williams.

Wendy Williams’ Health Status

Fans of Wendy Williams were distressed to learn that the veteran talk show host had checked into the hospital in order to combat mental health issues. The premiere of The Wendy Williams Show was originally scheduled to happen on Monday, September 20, but has now been pushed back to October 4 (for now). In the meantime, Wendy is seeking treatment for both her mental health issues as well as her COVID-19 diagnosis, although the most recent reports indicate that she is asymptomatic.

Wendy’s Brother Tommy Shares Exclusive Details

Now Wendy’s brother, Tommy Williams, has released new updates about his sister’s health, but questions about her status still remain. In his YouTube podcast, Tommy addressed concerns about Wendy and explained, “I did speak with Wendy, she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright.” He added, “You know I can’t give all the blow by blows. I told her I’ll never precede her voice through the show,” though he did thank his viewers for “all the kind words.”

Tommy continued, “I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.” He also acknowledged that mental health struggles are “not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win.” He also noted that the one-year anniversary of their mother’s death was coming up in November.

Still Reeling From Her Mother’s Death?

Shirley Williams passed away last year at the age of 83-years-old. Wendy was extremely close to her mother, saying on her show after Shirley’s passing, “Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls,” adding, “Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend that a girl could ever have.”

Watch The Entire Podcast Here

Though he clearly didn’t want to discuss such a deeply personal matter, a matter that was about someone else to boot, Tommy went on to assure that although the battle Wendy was fighting wasn’t easy, “it’s necessary.” He insisted that “she’s doing well, she’s stable.” It’s unclear whether he was speaking of her mental health struggles or about her COVID-19 diagnosis. Either way, we wish Wendy the best as she continues her treatment.