Latest Disturbing Astroworld Lawsuit Shines Gruesome Light On Tragedy

Travis Scott has been facing lawsuits from over a hundred fans who were in attendance at Astroworld, but now he’s being sued by festival workers. It’s the latest in a slew of lawsuits the rapper and the event organizers are facing.

Scott Now Facing Lawsuit From Festival Security

Members of the Astroworld festival security team are going after everyone from the rapper himself, to his label, to the event organizers. According to reports, Scott is being sued for $1 million by two security guards who are claiming they suffered permanent scarring because of what they witnessed at Astroworld. The guards, Samuel and Jackson Bush, say they were hired by AJ Melino and Associates to work the music festival.

They are alleging that they suffered mental and physical injuries at the now-infamous show, which left ten dead and hundreds more injured. According to Jackson, he witnessed lifeless bodies receiving CPR and even pulled another unconscious body out of the crowd as the thousands of audience members surged the stage.

The two also claim that the crowd was way bigger than it was supposed to be. The festival issued 50,000 tickets, but the guards say there were many who snuck in without a ticket, leading to a dangerously large audience. In addition to suing Scott, the pair are also going after Live Nation, AJ Melino, and Cactus Jack Records.

Just The Latest Lawsuit

This is just the latest in Scott’s ongoing legal woes. The biggest lawsuit filed against him was on behalf of 280 fans, for $2 billion. Scott has been working with his legal team on strategies as the lawsuits continue to pile up. The rapper has been laying low in his Houston mansion -–without girlfriend Kylie Jenner by his side. She stayed with him for the first few days, but soon packed up and left for home in Los Angeles.

Many are calling out Scott for what they perceive as a lack of compassion. He’s released a statement, apologizing for the tragic events at the show. He’s also reportedly paying for the funerals of those who died – including a 9-year-old boy – and therapy for those who were traumatized by their attendance at the show. However, some don’t believe this is enough.

Scott has long been accused of creating dangerous situations at his shows; he’s even been arrested and charged for reckless conduct at various festivals over the years. He’s also been sued by injured fans before, too. Many lay the blame for the tragic events at Astroworld entirely at Scott’s feet.