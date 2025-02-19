latest-diddy-sex-trafficking-accusation-involves-15-year-old-girl



A new sex trafficking accusation has been made against disgraced rap mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. This time, the accuser stated she was 15 years old when she was trafficked.

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim claimed her encounter with Diddy occurred at one of his parties in or around 2020. She stated the event was clearly organized as a group sex event at a warehouse.

The accuser recalled Diddy making a formal announcement and toast during the event. She claimed to have already been drugged at that point and was sedated by a man, not Diddy. She referred to the man as her “trafficker.”

The alleged victim pointed out that various pimps had employed her since she was 12 years old. During Diddy’s party, she was 15.

While sharing other details about the event, the accuser said she was taken to a curtain-off area with a bed in the middle. Over the next several hours, she was forced to have sex with nearly 20 men. She did point out that Didy was not among the men, but she was able to see him in an adjacent area having sex with a Latina girl she said was only 12 or 13 years old.

She said the girl was part of the same sex-trafficked group as her.

The alleged victim also stated that Diddy watched as others had sex with her. After the party was over, her trafficker transported her and other girls to a secret location.

The girl is being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed numerous lawsuits against Diddy for other alleged victims. She is seeking damages from the rapper, awaiting his May 2025 trial behind bars.

Diddy’s Legal Team Responds to the Latest Sex Trafficking Allegation

Meanwhile, Diddy’s legal team speaks out about the new sex trafficking allegation.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor,” the statement reads. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

