sexual-assault-accuser-drops-lawsuit-against-jay-z-and-diddy

Months after Jay-Z was added to the refiling of a lawsuit against disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, the accuser dropped the case.

Videos by Suggest

TMZ recently reported that the woman who accused Diddy and Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 years old filed documents in a federal court to dismiss her lawsuit with prejudice voluntarily. This means she cannot refile.

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claimed in her lawsuit that she had met the rappers while at a VMA afterparty in 2000. She then said the assault occurred at a house around the same time that Jay-Z was seen at a New York City nightclub. She also said that her father had picked her up from the house following the assault. However, her father doesn’t remember the incident.

The accuser further name-dropped Benji Madden, claiming she had seen the pop-punk star the same night the assault occurred. But Madden was on tour that evening, not near New York City.

After the lawsuit was filed, Jay-Z released a detailed statement calling the allegations “idiotic” and accusing the accuser’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, of unprofessional behavior.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!” Jay-Z declared. “Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

He called out Buzbee. “This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these types of theatrics!”

“I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human, Mr. Buzbee,” he added. “But I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type.”

Jay-Z Responds to the Lawsuit Being Dropped

Following the news that the lawsuit was dropped, Jay-Z released a statement about the case’s outcome.

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.”

The famous rapper further stated, “I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

He directed his attention to Buzbee once again. “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail,” Jay-Z continued. “They get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.”

Diddy’s legal team also released a statement. The rap mogul’s lawyers called the dismissal “confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts.”

“For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity,” the lawyers stated. “Pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them.”