latest-beckham-family-drama-involved-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly fuming at son Brooklyn for cozying up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“This is an absolute nightmare for Victoria and David. It’s put them in an incredibly awkward position, especially given how close they are to Prince William and Kate Middleton,” an alleged insider recently told Life & Style. “And of course, as everyone knows, there’s a lot of bad blood between Victoria and Meghan, so this is just a huge slap in the face and it’s being seen as a major family betrayal.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. (Photo by DFree / Shutterstock)

“As much as they’d like to read Brooklyn the riot act, they’re a bit hamstrung when it comes to how much they can say because they know it could be filtered back to Meghan, but they’re both absolutely furious,” the insider continued.

Victoria Beckham is Reportedly Willing to Let the New Friendships Slide, While David Allegedly Isn’t so Forgiving

It seems Posh Spice is willing to live and let live. However, according to the insider, her soccer legend husband isn’t as forgiving.

“Victoria is blaming Nicola [Peltz] and is convinced she’s behind this and is actually willing to let Brooklyn off the hook a little. But David isn’t being nearly so soft, he says, Brooklyn knows exactly what he’s doing and doesn’t deserve any sort of leniency,” the source told the outlet.

The source insisted David is “drawing a line in the sand and saying that if Brooklyn doesn’t cut this out immediately and admit the error in his way, he’s willing to give him a long period of isolation.”

The Alleged Tensions Between Victoria Beckham and Her Daughter-In-Law Go Back to 2022

According to Life & Style, tensions between Victoria Beckham, 51, and her daughter-in-law, Nicola, 30, have grown since Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola’s wedding in 2022. What began as subtle tension has reportedly turned into a feud, with signs of strain visible at public events and on social media.

The outlet also speculated that Victoria felt excluded from the wedding planning and sidelined during the event.

Life & Style also claimed that rumors suggested Victoria felt Nicola was causing a divide between Brooklyn and the family. One claim was that Victoria ruined Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding dance in 2022, though Victoria reportedly denies the allegations.

“[The newlyweds] had their first dance and a second, as is evidenced, and then Nicola had the traditional dance with her father. Much later in the evening, when Marc Anthony performed, lots of people got up to dance, and yes, finally, then Brooklyn and Victoria had a dance, as did David and his daughter Harper,” yet another insider told Page Six back in May. “Everyone is mystified why that would have upset Nicola.”

Nicola and Brooklyn choreographed a dance to “You Sang to Me” by Marc Anthony, the same song that Brooklyn’s dad, David, invited his wife to dance to. The newlyweds chose the song for their special moment in front of their guests..

“This was the special, romantic, big dance,” the insider detailed. “This was a six-figure investment in the band. It was a lot of planning and different choreography for the evening to make sure this was going to be their big moment. Everyone in both families knew that, and [Victoria] chose to do this.”