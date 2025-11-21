‘Last Chance U’ Coach John Beam Was Concerned About Campus Security Days Before Deadly Shooting

Fans of football were rocked when Last Chance U star and football coach John Beam was killed. The football legend died after being shot in the head in what authorities are calling a targeted killing.

Videos by Suggest

Tragically, just days prior to his death, Beam complained about the lack of security on campus at Laney College in Oakland. In the days prior to his death, there had been a fire and a break-in in the area. Speaking with the Citizen at the “Taco ’Bout Safety” event, Beam expressed concern about security at the field house.

Two days later, he died.

According to Beam, security showed him a security video of a theft at the field house. However, no one stopped the crooks or detained anyone. The football coach believed there weren’t enough guards at the four colleges in the district.

John Beam Dies

“Six guards, four campuses, 24 hours. How does that work?” Beam asked at the event. He admitted that he felt vulnerable on campus. Prior to his death, Laney College parted ways with Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in 2020.

They had armed deputies patrolling the school prior to this. But then they started relying on unarmed security guards.

Alameda County prosecutors have accused Cedric Irving Jr. of targeting and killing Beam. After being shot in the head, the football coach died the next day in the hospital.

Irving had a personal connection to Beam. He played at Skyline High School where the football coach previously coached. Oakland Police Assistant Chief James Beere said the two knew each other. Irving frequently visited the college campus.

Meanwhile, Irving’s brother Samuel expressed shock over the crime.

“It made me tear up,” he said. “I couldn’t believe he would have done such a thing like this. I wish he would have just come to his family for help or advice or anything, because we’re family.”

Beam has served as head coach for the college since 2012. He also appeared on the hit Netflix series Last Chance U.