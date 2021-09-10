Larsa Pippen Poses Pantsless While Selling Mattresses For Cash On Instagram

Larsa Pippen is in her sleepwear and selling mattresses for a little top-up cash on Instagram. The 47-year-old reality star and Larsa Marie jewelry founder has been diversifying her portfolio of influencer gigs for her 2 million followers, with a recent post seeing her taking a break from promoting the Pretty Little Thing brand she fronts – and picking another.

Larsa Pippen, set to earn more this year as she resumes appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami, has become a face for Molecule Sleep and Mattress Firm on her stories. Now she’s added a few permanent photos to her page to round out her sponsorship deal.

Larsa Pippen Cashing In On Sleep Brands

Scroll for the photo, one that showed off her enviable legs and featuring the ex to Scottie Pippen in a printed, red-and-white nightshirt as she flaunted her super-toned legs. Larsa had ditched the glam selfies and dripping diamonds for a pared-down look, snapped plonked on a comfortable-looking mattress and bare-legged as she held up a promo guide from Molecule.

Dwarfed by her luxurious and oversized headboard, the mom of four wore her blonde hair in a simple bun, telling fans: “The Molecule Copperwell Mattress available exclusively at Mattress Firm – and right now it’s on sale so check it out and save UP TO $400.”

See The Snap Below

Fans, who are calling Larsa a “babe” and “beautiful,” barely seemed to notice the caption, although they likely received their advertisement as Larsa took to her stories. She told her followers that the mattress was life-changing and that she’s had the best sleep ever since switching to Molecule.

Depending on following, the Insta-earnings can be pretty sweet these days. Pay on the platform correlates with following – the higher the fanbase, the higher the paycheck. Experts at Vox outline:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!”

Six-Figure Deal With Pretty Little Thing

Larsa has a way bigger gig, though. In 2020, she made headlines for inking a six-figure deal with clothing label Pretty Little Thing, a brand known for its collabs with rapper Doja Cat and model Jordyn Woods.

In May 2021, Larsa joined adult subscription site OnlyFans. She’s also running her August 2020-dropped jewelry brand and her Larsa Pippen Fitness plans, launched last year. In 2018, Larsa slammed suggestions she’d married former Chicago Bulls player Scottie for the money as the two separated.