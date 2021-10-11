Lara Spencer Stuns Instagram Followers With a Post of Her Lookalike Daughter

Lara Spencer, co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America is giving fans a personal peek into her family life by sharing a sweet happy birthday post on Instagram to her 17-year-old daughter Katharine Paige Haffenreffer.

Busy Professionally And Personally

Lara Spencer, is a renowned woman of many talents, as she not only is an acclaimed ABC co-anchor, but a New York Times bestselling author of I Brake for Yard Sales and Flea Market Fabulous, and the executive producer and host of Flea Market Flip on HGTV.

In her personal life, Lara appears to deeply value her family and spending her time with them, describing herself as a “mom of two great kids” in her Instagram bio. Lara recently shared a new, heartwarming post of her and her daughter Katherine on her family-oriented Instagram account. The post shows her and her daughter smiling and hugging each other on a city sidewalk, with other photos of Katherine through the years. In the caption, Lara wishes her daughter a happy birthday and is astounded by how fast Katherine has grown, sweetly remembering her when she was just a “little nugget.” Many fans in the comments share that same surprise of her now being seventeen, and how much Katherine resembles her mother in the picture.

One commenter called Spencer’s daughter her “Mini Me” and another called her “your twin!” With over 10,000 likes and almost as many positive comments, it’s clear Lara Spencer has a dedicated fanbase. It’s easy to see why she’s so successful.

Award Winning Career

Lara started her career hosting the entertainment news magazine show, The Insider. Since then, she has hosted three primetime CBS specials. However, her nightly feature Life Around Here with Lara Spencer got her noticed by Good Morning America, joining the team there in 2000. Her creativity and established writing skills caused her to contribute many notable stories. One of them being “50 States in 50 Weeks: In Search of America”. This series followed Spencer traveling across America experiencing the diversity of the states and the exciting experiences they each offer. This series led her to be nominated for an Emmy for Best Reality T.V. Program in 2005. Now, Lara only appears on GMA three days a week in order to focus on her production company.