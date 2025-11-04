Lainey Wilson Pranks Muscadine Bloodline Using Toilets At The End Of Their Tour

Lainey Wilson pranked the Muscadine Bloodline during the last week of her Whirlwind Tour. Although the prank has a pretty wholesome origin.

The country star’s 2025 tour is coming to an end. But not with a prank against her openers. The Muscadine Bloodline has been opening for Lainey Wilson the past five weeks of her tour. But no good deed goes unpunished.

The Muscadine Bloodline shared a video to TikTok of Lainey Wilson setting the stage for their prank.

Apparently, Lainey Wilson was holding onto that prank idea for “a very long time.” She explained her thought process as two clean toilets were hauled onto stage and cleaned. “Muscadine Bloodline, come out here, I want you to sit on your throne and, uh, sing a song with me,” she called out.

The duo found the prank pretty funny, and listened as Lainey Wilson explained her rationale. She thought it would be funny to do an acoustic set where her partner(s) are sitting on the toilet. “And because I think y’all are the s–t, that’s why I wanted to do it.”

The Bittersweet Prank From One Fan To Another

Lainey Wilson said that she’s the duo’s “biggest fan.”

“I’m so thankful and grateful and proud to have y’all out here with us.”

Muscadine Bloodline did some flattery of their own, however, in the caption of the uploaded TikTok video.

“Never played a song on a toilet before…” the band wrote in the caption. “[Lainey Wilson] really got us good last night at our last show on the tour!”

“Just can’t thank Lainey, her band, and her entire team for taking such good care of us on this run. The whole experience has been one we will remember forever. Feeling extra grateful and full of hope for the future of country music with Lainey at the forefront. She is a class act and we love her like a sister!!”

“To all the new fans we made on this tour, welcome to the party and thank you for showing up early and giving us a chance! Got a couple weeks off till we finish off the year in Georgia and Florida!! See yall soon!” the band concluded.