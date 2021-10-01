Lady Gaga’s Appearance Sparks Concern In Strapless Gala Dress

Lady Gaga has sparked worry as photos show her looking unrecognizable while in a glamorous strapless evening look. The “Bad Romance” singer and Haus Laboratories cosmetics founder put on an impossibly-stylish display at the opening gala of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures this week, but remarks weren’t over the blonde’s choice of fashion.

Fans are now asking what’s up with Gaga’s face. Check out the photos and drama below.

Lady Gaga’s Appearance Causes A Stir On Glam Night Out

Scroll for the photos. The gala, which also welcomed the likes of actress Halle Berry and model Kaia Gerber, had the celebs dressed up to the nines – Lady Gaga included. The pop sensation rocked up to the red carpet in a black and strapless Schiaparelli dress, one boasting a small floor train and paired with an elegant and powder-blue satin coat worn off-the-shoulder.

Going old-school glam with her hair swept up into a chic bun, the Grammy winner stunned with massive diamond drop earrings and a fierce catwing eyeliner – something about the star’s face was causing a stir in the comments, though, as Just Jared shared the snaps to its Instagram.

See The Photo Below

Quickly gaining likes was a fan asking what “happened to her face?” A user responding wrote: “Looks like a brow lift and lip injections.”

Another fan also honing in on the star’s face replied: “Can she even close her mouth? She looks stuck.” Gaga was also accused of having had plastic surgery on her face, although many remarks came in over the hair, and it looks like users are 100% convinced it was a wig.

“Her hairstylist didn’t do a very good job of blending the wig in. You can see the base of the wig…. The lace or whatever it’s made of,” one replied.

(VALERIE MACON/Getty Images)

Says Makeup Gives Her ‘Superhero’ Wings

Gaga comes known for the heavy makeup and full-on stage look. The “Rain on Me” singer has, however, opened up on the reasons why she slathers on the war-paint, telling Allure:

“I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful. All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me.”

“Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly,” she added.