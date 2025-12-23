Kyle Chrisley Allegedly Punched Police Officers While Being Arrested, Officials Reveal

Following the news that Todd Chrisley’s eldest son, Kyle, was arrested in Tennessee over the weekend, more details about his run-in with law enforcement have been revealed.

Videos by Suggest

Kyle Chrisley was booked by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, at around 7 p.m. local time, for multiple charges, including domestic assault and public intoxication.

Unfortunately, Chrisley’s arrest wasn’t the most peaceful. According to a statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the former reality TV star allegedly became violent with responding deputies. He reportedly punched and injured three officers.

“When attempting to speak with Mr. Chrisley, he became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies, and began to throw punches and assault deputies,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brady Greene stated. “After a physical altercation and deployment of OC Spray, Mr. Chrisley was taken into custody.”

The sheriff’s office further revealed that Kyle’s wife, Ashleigh, had made the initial 911 call. She allegedly stated that he had become “belligerent.”

Kyle Chrisley Admitted to Consuming Approximately 64 Ounces of Beer Before His Violent Arrest

When approached by the officers, Kyle appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He also allegedly admitted to drinking approximately 64 ounces of beer.

Amid the violent arrest, officers were forced to deploy OC Spray. The three responding officers “suffered injuries.”

Kyle was later released from police custody on a $88,500 bond.

Kyle Chrisley is now facing 10 charges, including domestic assault and public intoxication. Other charges are disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and retaliation for past actions. He has a hearing set for Jan. 27, 2026.

The arrest comes just a few months after Kyle and Ashleigh filed a lawsuit against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies for Kyle’s September 2024 arrest.

He was previously booked by the same police department for aggravated assault charges. However, the couple’s attorney alleged that Kyle was unfairly arrested and “punished for calling for help.”

The lawsuit claimed that on Sept. 9, 2024, “a disgruntled mechanic, angry over a payment dispute, showed up uninvited, kicked at their doors, threatened violence, and used his car as a weapon by ramming their SUV and nearly running Kyle over in front of multiple neighbors.”

However, instead of arresting the “disgruntled mechanic,” the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle. The lawsuit further alleged that Kyle suffered humiliation and damage to his public reputation, pain and suffering, mental suffering and emotional distress, and economic losses due to the arrest.

The couple is now seeking $1.7 million in damages, in addition to legal fees.