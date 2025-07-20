Kristin Cavallari Declares She’s ‘Too Old’ to Date Athletes

While reflecting on her dating history, Kristin Cavallari declared she is “too old” to date athletes.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum told her guest, Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger, that she’s done dating athletes.

“You know what would be great is like a coach,” Cavallari stated. “I’m too old for the athletes, but coaches, where are the hot coaches? Some of them are hot.”

The reality TV star, who was previously married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, discussed the challenges of dating athletes, which included their intense in-season schedules.

However, Cavallari said she wouldn’t mind using the celebrity dating app, Raya, to find a single coach. “I’ve seen a couple coaches on Raya, actually,” she pointed out. “I will say, maybe I should start scrolling again.”

Kristin Cavallari Revealed Earlier This Year She Had A ‘Deep’ Secret Fling With An Athlete

The athlete dating discussion occurred just months after Kristin Cavallari revealed she had a fling with former NHL forward Nate Thompson.

During her April 2025 appearance on Bunnie Xo’s podcast, Cavallari said the fling was the “most honest, amazing quote-unquote relationship” she’s ever had.

“I really think he’s such a great guy,” she said. “So that’s not one where I’m like, I don’t want anyone to know.”

Cavallari then said that some “f—ing detectives” on TikTok were able to piece together who she had a fling with. She identified the mystery athlete as Nate Thompson.

“He is an ex-hockey player,” she noted. “he’s been retired for a couple of years now. He’s a dad.”

Cavarlli then said, “He’s someone who has done a lot of work on himself, and we really connected on such a deep level. Honestly, one of the deeper relationships I’ve had, especially in such a short amount of time.”

“We told each other f—ing everything,” she pointed out.

However, Cavallari said she and Thompson were “mostly doing distance” during the relationship. He was in Los Angeles while she was in Nashville. They called it quits shortly before her Let’s Be Honest tour.

“It wasn’t like we didn’t have fun, and I was attracted to him,” she added. “Like, all the pieces were there… I just didn’t wanna be in a relationship.”