Kristin Cavallari Calls Co-Parenting With Ex Jay Cutler the ‘Ultimate Test’ After Deeming Their Relationship a ‘Bumpy Road’

Nearly five years after she and Jay Cutler called it quits, Kristin Cavallari opens up about the struggles she faces while co-parenting with the former NFL star.

During a recent interview with Interview Magazine, The Hills star, 37, stated that co-parenting with Cutler, 41, is the “ultimate test in life.”

The co-parenting remark comes just months after Cavallari called her relationship with Cutler a “bumpy road” during an appearance on the Bunnie Xo podcast. The former spouses were married for 10 years before they divorced in 2020. Their split was finalized in 2022, and Culter is now engaged to Samantha Robertson.

“It’s been so up and down,” she explained about co-parenting. “[There is] zero f—ing consistency, which is really hard.”

However, while her co-parenting journey hasn’t been easy, Kristin Cavallari said sitting next to her ex at a baseball game last year was “the best thing ever.”

“We made it!” she jokingly declared. “And we haven’t sat together since. It’s a bumpy road.”

Kristin Cavallari Previously Called Her Ex Jay Cutler a ‘Pathological Liar’

Also in the same interview, Cavallari referred to her ex as a “pathological liar.”

She further addressed the rumored affair her ex had with ex-friend, Kelly Henderson. She referred to the “romance” as “toxic,” which she previously said in 2022. However, she said, “I really don’t think anything happened. F— I don’t know how to be honest with you. Do I know for sure? No.”

Kristin pointed out that Jay would talk about Kelly, which could have meant something. “Jay used to trash her,” she said. “Which I sort of think if a guy is trashing a girl, there is probably something going on.”

Meanwhile, Cavallari said her issue with Henderson was that she “added fuel to the fire” and seemed to play along with the rumors.

“I said something to her, and it blew up in my face,” Cavallari explained. “I will always stand by the fact that if a friend came to me and said, ‘Hey listen, here’s how your actions made me feel.’ I would go, ‘Holy sh– that was not my intention, and I’m so sorry. Let’s talk about this.”

Kristin then added, “When people can’t take any accountability and turn it around and throw it in your face – I can’t do that. I’ve got a lot of experience from that, and it’s a huge thing for me. Moving forward with all of my friendships and relationships is accountability. Accountability is so f—ing huge, and it’s really hard for a lot of people.”