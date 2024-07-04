kourtney-kardashian-stung-by-scorpion-hiding-in-her-bathing-suit-bottoms

Recalling a traumatizing moment, Kourtney Kardashian said she was once stung by a scorpion that was hiding in her bathing suit bottoms.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney recounted the incident with her friend Simon Huck during an interview for her Lemme launch at Target.

“What’s a crazy fact about you that I don’t know?” Huck asked her while she was lounging in a Target shopping cart. Kourtney then declared, “I was stung by a scorpion. Did you know that?”

When Huck asked when the incident happened, Kourtney Kardashian said, “In college, I was cleaning my bikini bottoms that were hanging in the shower and a scorpion was in there. And it stung my finger. It was traumatizing.”

Kourtney had first attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas following her 1998 high school graduation. She later transferred to the University of Arizona where she graduated with a degree in theater arts and a minor in Spanish.

According to the Arizona Poison Control Center, there are 30 species of scorpions found in Arizona. However, there is only one scorpion that is regarded as life-threatening. This is the bark scorpion.

The poison control center also states that scorpions are relatively inactive during the daytime hours. The majority of scorpion stings that are reported happen at night during the summer months.

Kourtney then said that she had to go to the hospital after being stung. “If you’re allergic to a scorpion, they inject you with goat’s blood,” she claimed.

However, The Smithsonian states that goat blood is often used to create anti-venom serums. “The antibodies released by the animal’s immune system to fight the damaging venom are later harvested via bleeding. The blood serum or plasma is then concentrated and purified into pharmaceutical-grade antivenom.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s All-Natural Supplements Lemme Are Now At Target

Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian’s all-natural supplement Lemme launched at Target.

In a statement, Kourtney gushed about the brand’s in-store milestone.“[Selling Lemme at Target] was on our vision board for what I wanted for this little company before we even launched,” she declared. “Such a pinch me, dream come true moment.”

When asked what makes Target and Lemme a good fit, Kourtney said, “It was important for us to meet our customers where they shop, and we know that Target is a big part of their wellness journey. And as a long-time Target shopper, it has been such a dream come true.”

Kourtney Kardashian further spoke about the importance of wellness. “For me, wellness is all about doing small things for myself that make me feel better. It could be going for a walk, spending quality time with my family, or eating organic foods that make me feel great.”

Currently, four Lemme products are available at Target. In regards to adding more, Kourtney said the brand isn’t done with its Target expansion. “I can’t reveal too much,” she added. “But we have so much more coming to Target.”