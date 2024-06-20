Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Reason for Son Rocky’s Emergency Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed why her son Rocky needed emergency fetal surgery.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney spoke about how there was fluid in Rocky’s lungs, which required an emergency procedure while she was pregnant.

“It is super rare — the condition that he had — but it is also super rare and lucky that we caught it,” the reality star stated in a confessional.

After she underwent the surgery in September 2023, “the fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back.”

However, Kourtney credits Rocky’s recovery to her positive mindset.

“I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can really affect our health,” she explained. “I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers.”

Heal, released in 2017, is “a documentary film that takes us on a scientific and spiritual journey where we discover that by changing one’s perceptions, the human body can heal itself from any dis-ease.” It teaches viewers about the impact of their thoughts on their bodies and overall health and well-being.

“After I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after,” Kourtney said.

Travis Barker, Kourtney’s husband and Rocky’s father, also shared where his head was at the time.

“I don’t want him to come out early,” the Blink-182 star said in a clip of the Hulu show. “I want to make sure his lungs are perfect — everything’s perfect.”

And, after the successful delivery of their healthy baby boy, Travis got exactly what he hoped for.

“It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” Kourtney enthused. “Everything we’ve been through to get to this moment, it just feels so surreal. I’m so happy in my blissful baby bubble and the love with Rocky.”