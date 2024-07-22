Kobe Bryant’s Staples Center Locker Headed for Auction, Expected to Go for Over $1M

It has been four years since the tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Kobe was one of the most famous athletes of all time. So any of the late Hall of Famer’s memorabilia will be a collector’s item that everyone will want to get their hands on.

Kobe spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. During his tenure, he won five NBA titles, two NBA Finals MVP awards, and one league MVP award. He is often regarded as the greatest Lakers player ever.

Kobe Bryant’s Locker Could Auction For Seven Figures

One lucky memorabilia collector will have a chance to get their hands on a piece of history: Kobe Bryant’s locker. However, it won’t come cheap. According to TMZ, the auction could surpass a million dollars.

“Kobe Bryant fans have an opportunity to get their hands on a truly rare piece of memorabilia … the Black Mamba’s Staples Center locker — and it could sell for over a million bucks!!” TMZ wrote.

“TMZ Sports has learned … the locker — which was set to be destroyed during renovations at the Staples Center in 2018 — was saved by a maintenance worker who realized it belonged to the Hall of Famer.”

Shaq Gets Honest About Ex-Teammate

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most famed Lakers stars of all time. During his tenure in Los Angeles, he and Kobe won three NBA championships.

But in a shocking turn of events, Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004. It was a surprising move after he and Kobe Bryant had become the NBA’s most dominant tandems.

One reason Shaq was ready to leave the Lakers was because things went sour between him and Kobe. But the two Hall of Famers reconciled before Kobe’s untimely passing in 2020.

During a recent appearance on the Stephen A. Smith show, Shaq took issue with the famed analyst about where he places Kobe among the all-time greats.

“You guys just throw him out of the conversation. So, somehow it just went from Mike to LeBron, and you just threw my guy out of the conversation,” Shaq said. “His name needs to be in there all the time. And when his name is not in there, that’s when people have a problem.”