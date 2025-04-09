Knife-Wielding Assailant Attacks Police Station, Kills One Officer

A knife-wielding man was fatally shot after launching an attack on a police station in Chechnya. The incident, which occurred in the Russian Caucasus region, also reportedly claimed the life of one of the station’s officers.

Per Reuters, Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya and a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced that the assailant responsible for the April 8 attack on a police station in Achkhoy-Martan, near the regional capital Grozny, had been “liquidated.”

Kadyrov deployed Chechen fighters to join Russian forces in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The war began over three years ago with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbor.

In a Telegram post on Tuesday, Kadyrov claimed that the attacker was acting on orders from a group directed by a Ukrainian national. However, he provided no evidence to support the allegation of Ukrainian involvement.

Reuters was also unable to independently verify the reports. Meanwhile, Ukraine has yet to issue a response to Kadyrov’s claims.

Kadyrov Reportedly Orders Law Enforcement to Expel Family of Man Accused of Organizing Police Station Knife Attack

Russia waged two post-Soviet wars in predominantly Muslim Chechnya, ultimately crushing a separatist rebellion at a devastating cost. The conflict left the region in ruins and claimed tens of thousands of lives. Ramzan Kadyrov has served as Chechnya’s leader since 2007.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of Russia’s Investigative Committee responsible for handling serious crimes, revealed that a police officer was also killed during the attack on the police station, according to reports from Russian news agencies.

Meanwhile, Kadyrov has reportedly ordered law enforcement to expel the family of a local man accused of orchestrating the knife attack on police. According to Russian-language media, the directive also includes seizing the family’s property.

Late Tuesday, Kadyrov alleged that some of the attacker’s accomplices were located in Turkey. Kadyrov claimed the “mastermind” behind the plot was based in Ukraine. However, he did not disclose the source of this information.