KISS Mourn Death of ‘Dear Friend’ Who Died in Freak Accident

Karl Cochran, a veteran guitarist and fan-beloved collaborator with KISS, has passed away at 61 following a tragic accident.

Cochran was a passenger in a 2015 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle collided with a tree in Bridgewater, New Jersey, at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19. According to the Bridgewater Township Police Department, his 90-year-old mother, Arna Cochran, was behind the wheel.

“She backed the vehicle across the front yard and struck a tree, ejecting Cochran,” police revealed. The incident took place on private property.

Cochran was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with life-threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

KISS Pays Tribute to Karl Cochran Following Tragic Accident

On Thursday, February 20, KISS honored Cochran with a heartfelt tribute shared on X.

“Our dear friend Karl Cochran was killed in a car accident on Feb. 19th,” the legendary band wrote alongside a snapshot of Cochran and singer Paul Stanley.

“Karl was a vocalist and guitarist extraordinaire who suffered a massive stroke but never stopped fighting to make his way back,” KISS continued.

“He was loved by our fans worldwide through his appearances worldwide. [He] was a constant inspiration as our guest on our KISS Kruises. Our deep condolences to Geri and family,” the band concluded.

Our dear friend Karl Cochran was killed in a car accident on Feb. 19th. Karl was a vocalist and guitarist extraordinaire who suffered a massive stroke but never stopped fighting to make his way back. He was loved by our fans worldwide through his appearances worldwide and was a… pic.twitter.com/vhsO33DS49 — KISS (@kiss) February 20, 2025

Bruce Kulick of KISS also expressed heartfelt condolences on X in the wake of Cochran’s passing.

“Karl was a fantastic musician who I worked with in a band called ESP (Eric Singer Project),” Kulick wrote in part. “He was a gentle giant who was taken too soon from all of us.”

The tragic news of Karl Cochran’s death in a car accident, was gut wrenching to hear. Karl was a fantastic musician who I worked with in a band called ESP (Eric Singer Project). He was a gentle giant who was taken too soon from all of us. The stroke that affected him many years… pic.twitter.com/tECqzdCChs — Bruce Kulick (@brucekulick) February 20, 2025

“As a frequent guest on the Kiss Kruise everyone that met him was touched with his smile and his special passion of life. My condolences to his family and his wonderful fiancé Ger Fasano, who was his loving partner,” Kulick concluded.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Karl Cochran,” guitarist Tony Franklin also wrote on X. “A sweet soul and talented guitarist. We spent some nice time together in the short-lived project Rated X with Joe Lynn Turner and Carmine Appice. Rest peacefully Karl.”