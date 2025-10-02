king-charles-issues-statement-about-stabbing-attack-near-manchester-synagogue

King Charles has released a statement following the shocking stabbing attack near a Manchester synagogue on Oct. 2.

According to ABC News, at least two people were killed when a man drove a vehicle toward a crowd and started stabbing people. The crowd had gathered near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue to observe the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

A third person, who law enforcement stated was “a man believed to be the offender,” was shot. He is also believed to have died. However, the suspect’s death cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surrounding suspicious items on his person. A bomb disposal unit was called to the scene of the attack.

It was further reported that at least three other people were injured and “remain in serious condition.”

Law enforcement officials stated that the victims sustained injuries from both the vehicle and the stabbing attack. The attack has been dubbed a “major incident” and received a “PLATO” designation, which means it is being treated as a potential “marauding terrorist attack.”

King Charles III shared in his statement that he and Queen Camilla were “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn about the horrific attack near the Manchester synagogue, especially on a significant day for the Jewish community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident,” the statement reads. “And we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.”

Along With King Charles, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Speaks Out About the Manchester Synagogue Stabbing Attack

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took to X to speak out about the Manchester synagogue stabbing attack.

Starmer revealed that he was “appalled” by the incident. “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders.”

The British Prime Minister is currently in Copenhagen, Denmark, for a European leaders’ summit.

Starmer told reporters that he was returning to the UK and would be chairing an emergency “COBRA” meeting. This is a gathering of senior officials to discuss and respond to the situation.

He further shared that additional law enforcement was being deployed to synagogues throughout the UK.

“We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe,” Starmer added.