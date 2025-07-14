King Charles Including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in His Funeral Plans, Report Claims

Despite the long-running family feud, King Charles has allegedly included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his funeral plans.

According to a report by The Telegraph, King Charles has not only involved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but also their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the plans.

The media outlet noted that the plans do not indicate that King Charles’ reign is coming to an end anytime soon. However, it was pointed out that the plans need to be organized in advance.

King Charles’ plans reveal that Prince Harry is expected to walk alongside his older brother, the future King, Prince William, during the procession, which will take place in the streets of central London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be invited to participate in the family vigil during the lying-in-state at Westminster Hall. They will both play a role alongside other senior royals during the funeral service.

For their roles, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. They will also be present at the committal if they wish to. This will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Harry Recently Said He Wanted to Reconcile With His Family

During an interview with the BBC earlier this year, Prince Harry stated that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” Prince Harry pointed out.

The royal then stated he has since “forgiven” his family for past transgressions. “I would love reconciliation with my family,” he continued. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.”

However, Prince Harry claimed King Charles won’t talk to him due to the “security stuff.” He previously had traveled to England to fight in court over his taxpayer-funded security detail. Unfortunately, he lost the legal battle.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he added.

