King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward

In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request.

King Charles Turns Gaze On Counsellors Of State

The British Monarchy is like a living, breathing organism. While King Charles acts as the head, he doesn’t maintain the sole responsibility of keeping it afloat. For decades, the reigning monarch has had at his disposal a team of close-working royals to act as its hands. However, recent events have severely changed this long-upheld policy.

Of course, we’re referring to the widely respected Counsellors of State positions. As it stands, the monarch may appoint the next four adults in the line of succession to act as Counsellors of State, giving them the authority to make important decisions when King Charles is indisposed. However, two of those four adults—Prince Andrew and Prince Harry—are not currently working royals.

This means that, at the moment, King Charles only has two Counsellors of State to call on: Prince William and Princess Beatrice. Of course, Charles is still able to call on Harry and Andrew since their position in the line of succession remains unchanged. However, given the circumstances, the monarch is unlikely to do so.

King Charles Pens Letter To Parliament

In a letter shared with the British press, King Charles requested that Parliament consider allowing him to add two names as Counsellors of State: his brother and sister, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. Royal commentators have anticipated this move for weeks, and his formal request contained no surprises.

‘’To ensure continued efficiency of public business when I’m unavailable, such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be most content should Parliament see fit for the number of people who may be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of The Regency acts 1937 to 1963 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar. Both of whom have previously undertaken this role,” the king wrote, per Royal Central.

While the move was expected, it still has the potential to make history. As of now, it’s unclear if Parliament will grant this request. While the fractured state of the royal family has been public knowledge for some time now, there’s still a possibility that Parliament will hesitate to extend these powers to too many members of the royal family. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to hear Parliament’s decision.

