King Charles III Speaks Out About ‘Great Sadness’ Amid Cancer Battle

While he is unable to attend events as he receives cancer treatments, King Charles III is thinking of those he is unable to see at this time.

According to NBC News, the King stated in a pre-recorded message at the Royal Maundy Service on Thursday, March 28, that it is with “great sadness” that he didn’t go to the event.

“In this country, we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare,” King Charles III stated. “But over and above these organizations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those that extend the hand of friendship to us.”

Instead of the King, Queen Camilla stepped in to attend the event. She distributed coins known as Maundy Money to 150 men and women. The King said the men and women are “wonderful examples of such kindness of going way beyond the call of duty and giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities.”

“This act of worship here in Worcester Cathedral reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service,” King Charles III said. “To follow Christ’s example not to be served but to serve. That I have always tried to do and continue to do with my whole heart. It is my special prayer today that our Lord’s example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla are attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel. The event will be held in Windsor on Sunday, March 31.

King Charles III’s Doctors Advised Him Not to Do Public-Facing Events Amid Cancer Treatments

The Palace previously shared that the King’s doctors advised him to postpone public-facing duties amid his cancer treatments.

in a January 2024 statement, the Palace announced that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments,” the statement reads. “During which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Buckingham Palace also pointed out that King Charles III was grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment,” the statement continues. “And looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The Palace did not reveal what kind of cancer the King had. Along with the royal, his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, also recently announced her cancer diagnosis.