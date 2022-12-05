How King Charles Is Helping Restore His Father’s Childhood Home In Greece

The late Prince Philip was one of the UK’s most recognizable royals, but it might surprise some to learn that he was actually from Greece. King Charles III recently met with the country’s prime minister to discuss restoring his father’s childhood home.

Prince Philip’s Exile From Greece

Philip was born in Greece, a member of both the Greek and Danish royal families. However, his family was exiled from the country when he was 18 months old. He bounced around Europe until his marriage to Queen Elizabeth in 1947.

The prince’s family was not allowed back to Greece for many years, but there are still traces of them left in the country. One of those is the abandoned Tatoi Palace, a summer residence for the Greek royal family.

King Charles Met With Greek Prime Minister

King Charles toured the palace on a recent visit to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire. He is now supporting plans to restore the building and open it up to the public as a museum.

Aerial drone photo of Tatoi Palace, former Greek royal family summer residence and birthplace of King George II of Greece, Parnitha, Attica, Greece. (Aerial-motion/Shutterstock.com)

The king met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Windsor Castle, where the pair had tea and discussed the restoration efforts. King Charles’ Prince’s Foundation is advising the Greek authorities on how best to restore the palace.

The King’s Experience Restoring Old Buildings

This is not the king’s first experience restoring an old building. He remodeled Dumfries House, a country house in Scotland. A spokesman for King Constantine, the last king of Greece, said that they are using King Charles’ experience as “an example of best practice.”

An abandoned vehicle rusts in one of the buildings on the Tatoi Palace grounds. (PNIKOL/Shutterstock.com)

King Constantine remained in exile for almost 40 years after Greece voted to become a republic in 1973. He retained Tatoi Palace as a private residence until it was confiscated by the state in 1994.

This project is not only a tribute to King Charles’ late father; it is also a way to honor the king’s grandfather and Prince Philip’s father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark. He was buried on the grounds of Tatoi Palace in 1944.

King Charles’ partnership with the Greek government on this restoration project is not only a way for him to connect with his father’s, and his own, Greek heritage, but also a chance to use his experience with restoring old buildings to their former glory.

