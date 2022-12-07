The First Step In King Charles’ Coronation Has Happened, Here’s How We Know

We are now only six months out from King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s historic coronation. While the country took its time to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, there’s no shortage of excitement for the first royal coronation in nearly 70 years. According to a recent update, it looks like preparations for the monumental event have already begun.

Coronation Preparations Have Already Begun

It seems like St. Edward’s Crown, an incredibly important piece of the coveted Coronation Regalia, has been removed from its resting place in the Tower of London in preparation for King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace released the following statement (via BBC): “St. Edward’s Crown, the historic centerpiece of the Crown Jewels, has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin ahead of the Coronation on Saturday 6 May 2023.”

Per the Tower of London’s official website, St Edward’s Crown was first fashioned for King Charles II in 1661 and it was named after Saint Edward the Confessor. While it’s recognized for its important role in coronation ceremonies, it has only been used to crown six monarchs.

This is because, after 1689, the royals stopped using the crown for coronations and upheld it as a holy relic. However, in 1911, King George V revived the tradition, and it’s been used in each subsequent coronation.

King Charles’ Coronation Is Scheduled For May 2023

According to the BBC’s coverage, King Charles’ coronation is expected to be smaller in scale and far shorter than that of Queen Elizabeth. Some even speculate that the entire ceremony could last just one hour (Queen Elizabeth’s lasted about three hours).

News of the crown’s removal from the Tower of London was kept secret until it arrived safely at its destination. It’s assumed the crown is being fitted in anticipation of the special day. At this time, no reports have mentioned any other crown jewels being removed from the Tower of London.

The other pieces of the Coronation Regalia include the Imperial State Crown, which the monarch wears as they leave Westminster Abbey. There’s also the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and the Sovereign’s Orb, which do not need fitting but will likely be removed from the Tower at some point before May.

There’s also been ample speculation that Queen Consort Camila could be crowned with Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’s Crown, which also rests in the Tower of London. There’s still ample time for more pieces to make their way out of the Tower, and, after this latest update, royal watchers will certainly be keeping a close eye on the Crown Jewels from here on out.

