Could King Charles Pick The Same Day As His Mother’s Coronation For His Own?

Even though King Charles III became king as soon as his mother passed away earlier this month, many are anxiously awaiting his official coronation ceremony. Some are speculating that the new king will pick a very special date for his coronation: the same date Queen Elizabeth was coronated.

Why King Charles Won’t Get Crowned Right Away

A coronation ceremony typically takes place a year after the new reigning monarch takes the throne. The date of the coronation will also usually be moved to a time of year when the weather is nice. For example, the queen’s father, King George VI, died in February of 1952. She was coronated in June the following year.

Since the ceremony doesn’t take place until a year after the death of the previous monarch, it makes sense that the palace would hold off on discussing the details. However, traditionally, an announcement about the coronation takes place sooner rather than later.

Will The King Choose To Honor His Mother With His Coronation Date Pick?

Many are already hypothesizing about King Charles’ upcoming big day, and some think he might pick June 2—the same date his mother was crowned. This date also marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

There has not been a coronation in 69 years, and many British citizens are excited to see the ceremony take place for the first time in their lifetimes. Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was the first one to be televised, giving royal fans a never-before-seen inside look at the special ceremony.

What Happens During A Coronation Ceremony

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey, as it has for the previous 1,000 years. Every British monarch since William the Conqueror in 1066 has had their coronation at the church.

During the ceremony, King Charles will take the coronation oath, be anointed with oils, and given the ceremonial orb and scepter. The king will then be presented with the St. Edward’s Crown, which was made in 1661.

The Archbishop of Canterbury and the other British bishops will then swear their fealty to the new king. A selection of royal peers—most likely including Prince William, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, Duke of York, and Charles Chetwynd-Talbot, Earl of Shrewsbury—will do the same.

No plans have yet been made public about King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, but many royal fans are hoping the king will choose to share his coronation date with his mother.

