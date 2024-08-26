kim-kardashian-shares-sweet-photos-of-nyc-trip-with-daughter-north

On Saturday, reality star Kim Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her recent trip to New York City with her 11-year-old daughter on Instagram, and the fashion snaps were nothing short of spectacular.

Kardashian, 43, donned a white dress featuring massive cutouts and silver accents. So North opted for a much more casual look, rocking a mesh jersey over a collared long-sleeve shirt, pairing those with camouflage pants, sneakers, and a black Prada hat.

Kim Kardashian, North West Enjoy Trip to NYC

The SKIMS founder previously talked about providing her children with a secure environment, aiming to give them as normal a life as possible despite being in the spotlight 24/7.

“So I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” Kim told GQ, adding that she is fully aware of the added security in their neighborhood.

“I understand that it is not a normal life,” she continued. “We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can.”

Kardashian’s statements come after allegedly voicing concern about her four children spending time with their father Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori. An insider close to the TV personality claims she was so “alarmed” by the stories she had heard about the pair and feels that the environment is no longer “healthy” for her kids.

“Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca,” said a source close to the star.

Kardashian Makes Surprising Revelation About Her Kids

Kardashian has been linked to several athletes in her career. Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush, and Miles Austin just to name a few. And apparently, her children have already taken notice of her taste in men.

So during an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on August 14, the SKIMS founder confirmed her single status. And she says that her kids have begun to try and play matchmaker. Attempting to set her up with streamers and athletes.

“So it’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not. They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player,” she said.