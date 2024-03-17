Kim Kardashian Says She’s Going to ‘Find Kate’ Middleton Amid Royals Drama

Kim Kardashian is ready to join internet sleuths around the world to solve the growing Princess Kate Middleton mystery.

“On my way to go find Kate,” the reality star and entrepreneur, captioned a Saturday, March 16, Instagram post.

In the photos, she is sporting a tour t-shirt from the iconic ‘Up in Smoke Tour’, initially named ‘The Boyz in the Hood’, a legendary 2000 tour featuring top rap and hip-hop artists of that era like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

Kim Kardashian stands by a gray SUV, hand on the passenger door, ready to dive into solving the case of Kate Middleton.

Middleton has been a topic of public concern since January when Kensington Palace disclosed her “planned abdominal surgery.” Although the palace confirmed the success of the procedure, they have chosen not to provide additional updates on her condition.

The Princess of Wales has been recovering in the comfort of her home, with only two indistinct photographs of her in a car surfacing earlier this month.

Of course, the proliferation of conspiracy theories persisted following the removal of a Wales family portrait on March 14 from various photo agencies due to “manipulation” concerns.

Subsequently, Middleton shouldered the blame for this incident on X (formerly Twitter).

Kim’s post follows criticism faced by Blake Lively for a post that some fans perceived as “mocking” Middleton’s circumstances. “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products,” Lively wrote alongside a jokingly photoshopped Instagram post for her mocktail brand, Betty Buzz.

“Now you know why I’ve been MIA.” Lively’s followers were left unimpressed, while Kardashian’s comments sparked a spectrum of reactions.

Kim Kardashian’s Joke at Kate Middleton’s Expense Cause a Mixed Fan Reaction

Critics highlighted that Kardashian’s family has occasionally withdrawn from public attention for personal reasons. Therefore, they suggest that she display greater empathy towards Kate Middleton.

“Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors,” one Instagram user pointed out. “It’s not like people from your fam [haven’t] gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons,” one user added. “This caption isn’t it.”

Another user noted the differences between American and British royalty when it comes to social media.

“Kate is an icon,” they wrote. “She doesn’t need to say everything about her life unlike you. Her silence demonstrated that she was more powerful than all the American stars combined,” they concluded.