Kim Kardashian Hits CVS In Wild 2.0 Met Look

Kim Kardashian is turning heads in an impossibly-tight and all-black look to hit up her local CVS, and the ensemble is very similar to the Balenciaga outfit she donned at this year’s Met Gala. Kardashian, 40, fronted media outlets earlier this month for rocking up to the New York City fashion event in a faceless getup with a figure-hugging and sleek heels finish – clearly, the Calabasas-based star isn’t done channeling the vibe.

Kim Kardashian Pulls A Met 2.0 At CVS

See the photos below. The KKW Beauty founder sparked controversy with her fashion choice this year. Opting out of skin-showing looks worn in prior years – fans likely haven’t forgotten the wet-effect Mugler corset from 2019 – Kardashian highlighted her world-famous silhouette in custom-made and futuristic Balenciaga, also fully shielding her face.

The latest brings the mom of four in a less-prestigious location, but the glam fashion hasn’t gone anywhere. She was photographed in broad daylight and dropping by CVS – also sharing it to Instagram – where, photos showed her in tight, high-waisted black pants, plus an off-the-shoulder and somewhat plunging matching top.

See The Photos Below

Posting for her 254 million Instagram followers, the queen bee of reality television went super-sleek in pointed-toe heels and with the sleeves of her top forming gloves, also wearing statement dark shades, plus her hair slicked back into a ponytail.

“The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you’re ready to see it,” she captioned the shots.

Defending Met Gala Look

Kardashian did defend her Met Gala look this year – fans had criticized the SKIMS founder for allegedly not following the gala’s 2021 theme of “American Independence.” Sharing shots of her bold outfit, the star fired back, writing: “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”

The all-black, floor-length, and edgy sleek black looks are now steadily filling Kim Kardashian’s Instagram. All roughly echo the fashion theme she’s been donning to help promote estranged husband Kanye West‘s new Donda album. The star continues to show support for 44-year-old West, this despite filing for divorce back in February. The 2014-married former couple shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and 2019-born Psalm.

Calling Herself A ‘Failure’ Amid Divorce

The season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians this year brought Kim Kardashian in tears as she reflected on her third marriage crumbling. Sobbing on-camera, she said:

“I feel like a f-cking failure that it’s [my] third f-cking marriage,” adding: “I feel like a f-cking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”