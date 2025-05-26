Kim Kardashian Declares She ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program

After six years of hard work and dedication, Kim Kardashian declared she has “finally” graduated from her Law Office Study Program.

Videos by Suggest

In a series of Instagram posts over the past week, the reality TV icon shared her graduation photos to celebrate her latest legal career journey milestone.

“I finally graduated law school after six years!!!” she wrote over a video of herself putting on a graduation cap on stage while speakers congratulated her.

“It’s an absolute honor to stand here today, not just as mentors, but as witnesses to one of the most inspiring legal journeys we’ve ever seen,” Jessica Jackson, one of the attorneys who sponsored Kardashian’s education, shared on stage. “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read.”

Jackson then stated that Kim Kardashian dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year, for six years straight to the law program. “That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study,” Jackson pointed out. “That’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows, and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”

Kim Kardashian Highlights Her Law Program Journey

In one of her Instagram posts, Kim Kardashian reflected on her time in the law program.

“Six years ago, I embarked on an unconventional path to pursue my dream of becoming a lawyer,” she wrote. “It wasn’t easy, and it took longer than planned, but I never gave up. Each course brought moments of doubt, tears, and triumph – especially when I conquered subjects I initially feared.”

She also pointed out that the beauty of life is stepping into the unknown, pushing through, and emerging with knowledge and strength.

“I chose a rigorous program registered with the California State Bar, building on 75 college credits to complete a four-year curriculum that stretched to six,” she continued. “The journey was real, and so is the accomplishment.”

The reality TV star further thanked her mentors for their guidance, which was “invaluable.”

“This experience has shaped me profoundly,” she added. “And I’ll carry its lessons with me forever. Here’s to celebrating resilience and new beginnings!”

Of course, Kim’s famous family took to social media to congratulate her on the latest milestone.

Quoting Legally Blonde, Khloé Kardashian wrote, “What, like it’s hard?” Before writing, “Congratulations my baby Keeks!!! My sister is done with her law program!! I am so beyond proud of you. Your level of discipline and ambition is truly motivating. You have a level of drive that feels almost unbelievable—and undeniably powerful.”

Kim’s older sister, Kourtney, also posted a photo of herself wearing a graduation cap in her Instagram Story. “Supportive sister,” she wrote in the post’s caption.