kiernan-shipka-models-sheer-dress-in-new-photos

Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka recently showed off some spellbinding style, enchanting her fans with a stunning photo spread, rocking a sheer dress that harkened back to classic Hollywood.

The 25-year-old turned heads on Instagram, showing off a stunning Rodarte dress that she wore last month at the “Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood” event in Los Angeles.

Kiernan Shipka attends Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood Party pic.twitter.com/FUdxfd6fyc — best of kiernan shipka (@shipkafiles) February 27, 2025

The sheer design, featuring a bold floral rose pattern, was a perfect match for her effortlessly chic vibe. Styled by Clayton Hawkins, her glam kept it simple yet striking, with glowing skin, soft sandy blonde waves, and nails painted a sleek black for a touch of edge.

The first shot has Shipka owning the moment in front of elegant doors, rocking the sheer, figure-hugging dress. Slide two switches things up with her locking eyes with the camera, serving serious star power. By the third shot, she’s lounging on her back with a playful grin.

And the final shot? Let’s just say her legs are stealing the spotlight as she casually drapes her arms over her knees, serving just the right amount of smolder.

Shipka let the photos do all the talking, captioning the stunning spread with nothing but a rose emoji.

Fans and Friends Alike Gush Over Kiernan Shipka and Her Sheer Dress

The Totally Killer star set Instagram ablaze with her sheer dress, with her over 7 million followers flooding the comment section with admiration and fiery reactions.

“You’re stunning, Kiernan,” one onlooker declared, adding a heart-eyes emoji. “omg, we are all in love (that’s a fact, guys),” another fan insisted. “Damn, that’s hot. I miss Sabrina,” a third fan wrote.

Even some high-profile pals couldn’t resist weighing in on the sizzling spread.

“This dress is everything!” makeup artist Jennifer Luney Tioseco gushed. “Oh my god. This dress! This girl!” actress Krysten Ritter added. “It’s arching,” actress and model Madelyn Cline wrote, before adding: “My back.”

Meanwhile, Kiernan Shipka’s acting career is set for a major boost in 2025. She’s been cast in the eagerly anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso, which will reportedly see the lovable coach leading a women’s soccer team.