Kid Rock Slams Conan O’Brien for 2026 Oscars Monologue Joke

Showing he wasn’t very amused, Kid Rock slammed Conan O’Brien for the joke the comedian made about him at the 2026 Oscars.

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During his monologue at the iconic award event, O’Brien threw shade at the rocker, saying things might get political.

“I should warn you, tonight could get political, OK?” the comedian stated. “If that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It’s at the Dave and Busters down the street, [and there are a] lot of tickets for that.”

O’Brien was referring to Kid Rock’s participation in the “All-American Halftime Show,” an alternative Super Bowl halftime show by Turning Point USA. The event was created after Super Bowl organizers announced that Bad Bunny would headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Kid Rock previously faced controversy over his All-American Halftime Show performance. He was accused of lip-syncing during the event. However, he had an explanation for why it may have seemed like he wasn’t actually singing.

“My DJ, who actually raps that song with me, was not lit up,” he explained. “I’m jumping around the stage like a rabid monkey, rapping my song, and I’m taking breaths, and my DJ is filling in the other parts of it.”

“I even told them when I saw the rough cut,” he continued. “I was like, ‘You guys got to work on that sync. It’s off. So it was just a syncing issue that they had, and I know they tried to get it right. It was very difficult.”

Kid Rock, as well as Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, performed at the alternative halftime show.

It Didn’t Take Long For Kid Rock to Respond to the Joke

Less than 24 hours after the Oscars, Kid Rock took to the social media platform X to share his thoughts about O’Brien’s joke.

“I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it,” he wrote, “Unfortunately, this was not a very good one.”

Kid Rock then used the moment to advertise for his upcoming tour, which kicks off on May 1.

“Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom – make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour – The Road To Nashville,” he continued. “There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!”