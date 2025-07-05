Suggest

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Fourth of July with Her Kids at a Festive Red, White & Blue Party

CultureCelebs
By Craig Garrett
July 5, 2025 | 8:48 a.m. CDT
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Khloé Kardashian’s Fourth of July was a star-spangled celebration packed with family, fun, and enough red, white, and blue to make Uncle Sam proud.

The 41-year-old shared moments from her celebration on Instagram with her daughter True, 7, son Tatum, 2, and niece Dream Kardashian, 8.

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, and Tatum Thompson celebrate the 4th of July with Khloe Kardashian.(Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

According to her Instagram stories, the day started with True, Tatum, and Dream wearing matching American flag-themed outfits. True had a blue bow with white stars, while Dream and Tatum joined her in coordinated looks.

The mom of two shared a video wearing a cropped red “USA” top, light-wash jeans, and red lipstick. She smiled as she showed off her holiday outfit, ready to celebrate with her family.

(Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Of course, Khloé’s home was fully decorated for the Fourth of July. She set up a dessert table with cookies, patriotic candy, ice cream, and a cake that said, “Happy 4th of July 2025.”

Khloé Kardashian and Her Kids Also Attended a Local Fourth of July Parade

Khloé and the kids also attended a local Fourth of July parade, enjoying the floats and performers on a sunny day. She also shared photos on Instagram with True and Tatum.

(Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Khloé really went all out for Independence Day with matching outfits, star-spangled desserts, and decorations that screamed patriotic perfection.

(Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

From red, white, and blue fashion moments to a cake that could’ve won Best in Show, she turned the holiday into a masterclass in memory-making with her kids.